Russia Ukraine War Advisory

Russia pounded Ukrainian cities even as talks between both sides appear to be making some progress. Ukraine's president will address U.S. Congress in hope of rallying support for his embattled nations.

Here’s a look at the coverage from our journalists in Ukraine, Washington and beyond. All times Eastern. You can find all our text, photos and video by going to our Russia-Ukraine war hub on AP Newsroom.

———————-

ONLY ON AP

————————

RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR MARIUPOL’S CURSE - The bodies of the children all lie here, dumped into this narrow trench hastily dug into the frozen earth of Mariupol to the constant drumbeat of shelling. There’s 18-month-old Kirill, 16-year-old Iliya, the 6-year-old who was among the first of Mariupol’s children to die in a Russian attack. Each airstrike and shell that relentlessly pounds Mariupol – about one a minute at times in recent days – drives home the curse of a geography that has put the city squarely in the path of Russia’s domination of Ukraine. In the more than two weeks since Russia’s war began, two AP journalists have been the only international media present in Mariupol, a seaport under siege that has become a symbol both of Putin’s relentless drive to crush Ukraine and of fierce resistance on the ground. By Mystyslav Chernov and Evgeniy Maloletka. SENT: 2,300 words, photos, video.

————————

UPCOMING

———————-

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-KIDS AND NUKES -- On social media, in classrooms and at the playground, children who hear about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are wondering where the war could lead. Questions about nuclear weapons can sometimes make this moment feel reminiscent of growing up during the Cold War. By Leanne Italie

GETTING MORE MPG -- Any motorist who has had to fill up lately could be forgiven for wincing in disbelief. Fueled largely by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, gas prices in the U.S. have skyrocketed to record highs above $4.30 a gallon. But all is not necessarily lost. There are some steps you can take to make the old car, truck or SUV perform better, go farther and perhaps save a little money on fuel. By Tom Krisher.

UKRAINE WAR GERMANY REFUGEE STATION — The Ukraine war has turned the basement of Berlin’s glass-and-steel main train station into a sprawling refugee town where a small army of volunteers in yellow vests offer everything from shampoo to cell phone chargers to exhausted refugees arriving by the thousands daily in their escape from the violence back home.

—————————————

SENT/DEVELOPING

—————————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR — Russia’s military forces blasted Ukraine’s capital region and other major cities as they tried to crush a Ukrainian defense that has frustrated their progress nearly three weeks after invading. With Russia’s ground advance on Kyiv stalled despite the sustained bombardment, glimmers of optimism emerged that talks between the two sides could make progress. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said a neutral military status for Ukraine was being “seriously discussed” at the “businesslike” talks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described Russia’s demands for ending the war as becoming “more realistic.” . By Andrea Rosa. SENT: 1,430 words, photos, videos. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE-LATEST; RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THINGS TO KNOW.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-CONGRESS - Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the U.S. Congress — the next stop as the actor-turned-wartime leader uses the Western world’s great legislative bodies as a global stage to help his country. In ringing speeches, Zelenskyy is rallying support against Russia’s crushing invasion. The speech Wednesday will be livestreamed into the U.S. Capitol and will be among Zelenskyy’s most important as he pushes the U.S. to do more than it has pledged so far. By Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 900 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-NATO - NATO defense ministers are weighing options for bolstering the alliance’s eastern flank near Ukraine and Russia for the next 5-10 years. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says that Russia’s “brutal invasion” is set to “have long-lasting consequences for our security.” In talks at NATO headquarters Wednesday, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his counterparts will consider what kind of longer-term defenses to set up in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, and how to help Black Sea region allies like Bulgaria and Romania. By Lorne Cook. SENT: 500 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-DEFAULT-EXPLAINER – An explainer on what would a Russian bond default mean. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-EU-LEADERS - The prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia have returned safely back to Poland after a visit to the embattled Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. The visit was meant to show support for Ukraine as it faces heavy bombardment. The leaders met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday to send the message that Ukraine is not alone and that they support the nation’s aspirations to one day join the European Union. By Vanessa Gera. SENT: 200 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-WORLD COURT - The United Nations’ top court is set to rule on a request by Ukraine for its judges to order Russia to halt its devastating invasion. But it remains to be seen if Moscow would comply with any order made Wednesday by the International Court of Justice. SENT: 350 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-TV PROTEST - An employee of Russian state television who interrupted a live news program to protest the war in Ukraine has been released from custody and fined about $270. SENT: 300 words.

———————

PHOTOS

———————

AP PHOTOS: Day 20: Babies among innocents of war in Ukraine

———————

VIDEOS

———————

Here are links to some of the top VIDEOS.

Red Cross helps evacuate Ukrainian city of Sumy

Art gives space for young refugees in Moldova

EU leaders visit Kyiv, meet Zelenskyy

— The AP