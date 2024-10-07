Nicholas Alexander Chavez plays Lyle Menendez and a priest on TV. He's hungry for what's next.

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Nicholas Alexander Chavez has had a “very surreal” few weeks promoting and premiering his first roles in prime time, in a pair of shows debuting within one week of each other.

Chavez, 25, plays Lyle Menendez in Netflix's “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" and Father Charlie, a true-crime obsessed priest in FX's “Grotesquerie." Both shows are co-created by Ryan Murphy.

“We were working on the tail end of ‘Monsters’ when Ryan called and said he had a really, really exciting new show called ‘Grotesquerie’ that he was working on," recalled Chavez. "He was very passionate about the project, and he had a great role in it for me."

“Grotesquerie” stars Niecy Nash-Betts as an alcoholic detective who has teamed up with a nun (Micaela Diamond) to investigate a serial killer case.

To get into character for “Grotesquerie,” Chavez would listen to music. “Don't Do Anything Illegal” by Charles Manson was on his Father Charlie playlist. For “Monsters,” Chavez's prep was different because he was playing a real person and could watch old court videos.

In 1996, Lyle and his younger brother Erik (played by Cooper Koch) were sentenced to life in prison for the 1989 killing of their parents, Jose and Kitty in their Beverly Hills home. The brothers alleged they were sexually abused by both parents for years and feared for their lives. Last week, prosecutors in LA said they were reviewing new information about the case and would decide whether a resentencing is warranted.

Chavez has already achieved success in daytime on ABC’s “General Hospital ” as Spencer Cassadine, a grandson of Genie Francis' Laura (of Luke and Laura fame.) He played the role of a spoiled prince with daddy issues from 2021 until January 2024. Chavez won a Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding younger actor in a drama in 2022.

“Soap fans are incredibly loyal, and I’m really, really thankful that they are interested in following my journey, even though I’m not on the show anymore," said Chavez.

Now that both “Monsters” and “Grotesquerie” are out, Chavez says he's “itching” to get back to work.

“My life feels whole and complete between the words action and cut. I live for those moments. I think that is the purpose of my entire existence," said Chavez. "Nothing brings me more satisfaction and joy as a human being than the craft of acting. I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”