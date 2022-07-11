Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Pickled jalapenos and vinegary brine boost avocado salad

One of the best ways to build flavor is layering, or using one ingredient in two ways or at different stages of cooking

Via AP news wire
Monday 11 July 2022 13:54

Pickled jalapenos and vinegary brine boost avocado salad

Show all 3

One of the best ways to build flavor is layering, or using one ingredient in two ways or at different stages of cooking. Using the zest of a lemon in cake batter, for instance, while using the juice in a citrusy glaze.

It’s a technique we rely on often in our book “COOKish,” which limits recipes to just six ingredients without sacrificing flavor. And it works particularly well with pickled jalapeños in this recipe for a simple salad with arugula and avocado.

The jalapeños themselves add juicy bursts of bright heat, but we also treat the pickling liquid as a separate ingredient. Using ¼ cup of the liquid as the acid in the vinaigrette boosts the dressing’s flavor without needing additional vinegar.

Along with the avocado, pumpkin seeds offer enough richness to make the salad a light main course, or pair it with sliced grilled skirt steak or hearty grains such as barley, farro or quinoa.

Arugula and Avocado Salad with Jalapeño Vinaigrette

Recommended

Start to finish: 15 minutes

Servings: 4

3 to 4 tablespoons pickled jalapeño slices, chopped, plus ¼ cup pickling liquid

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

4 cups lightly packed baby arugula

3 radishes, halved and thinly sliced OR ½ English cucumber, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced

1 cup lightly packed fresh cilantro OR 4 scallions, thinly sliced on the diagonal

¼ cup pumpkin seeds, toasted

2 ripe but firm avocados, halved, pitted, peeled and sliced

Recommended

In a large bowl, whisk together the jalapeños and their liquid, the oil and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Add the arugula, radishes, cilantro and half of the pumpkin seeds, then toss. Season with salt and pepper. Fold in the avocado. Transfer to a serving bowl, then sprinkle with the remaining pumpkin seeds.

EDITOR’S NOTE: For more recipes, go to Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street at 177milkstreet.com/ap

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in