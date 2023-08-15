Australia has captured its continent as it faces England for a spot in the Women's World Cup final

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sam Kerr released her autobiography roughly three weeks before Australia's national team opened the Women's World Cup. Kerr is the leader of the Matildas — she's actually among the best players in the world — and as captain of the tournament's co-host team, she was supposed to be the star of the show.

But Kerr was injured and missed all of group play. And Australia didn't really get buzzworthy until the Aussies knocked off Denmark to earn a quarterfinal match against France. Now this rugby-mad nation is paying attention to soccer — women's soccer, no less — and sold-out crowds are turning out for the Matildas' historic run.

Kerr at last delivered against France when she came off the bench, played through extra time and made her penalty kick in Australia's 7-6 shootout win over France. Now Australia is in its very first semifinal, Wednesday at supersized Stadium Australia, against European champion England.

With a win over England, Australia can advance to the final and try to become the only team other than the United States to win a Women’s World Cup on home soil.

So now, all these weeks later, Kerr's book, “My Journey to the World Cup,” has gained some traction. It's been picked up by the tabloids for the parts in which Kerr discusses passing herself off as a boy to play at the junior level because her talent had maxed out what Australia had to offer girls.

Kerr wrote she had to quit when the boys game became too physical, and she thought she was done with soccer. Instead, she's made it and is a star for Chelsea while leading Australia on this run. The Australian national program has added more homegrown talent, including 20-year-old Mary Fowler, who plays for Manchester City.

The nation has gone mad for the Matildas, and their jerseys are a popular clothing item throughout Australia. Support has reached the other, more popular sports: the Australian men’s basketball team adjusted its schedule at the FIBA World Cup so it doesn't interfere with a Matildas game.

Girls trying to emulate Kerr now have avenues to pursue in Australia and don't have to go to the lengths Kerr did to find a competitive match.

“The legacy that we wanted to leave throughout this World Cup, to inspire the generation coming through, I think we've done more than that,” Australia goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold said. “I think we've done more than what we thought that we would accomplish. We're not done yet. To see the reaction that we've received from the whole country has been absolutely unreal. I think it is just the beginning. I think there's much more to come.”

England finds Australia's blushing new adoration for Kerr amusing considering she is one of the best players in the game.

“I think everyone knows her pretty well, on a world-wide stage,” England captain Millie Bright said. “She's made a name for herself. So it's pretty hard not to know Sam and her abilities.”

Bright also said England isn't intimidated by an expected crowd of 75,000-plus on Wednesday night.

“We're super excited to play in front of a really intense, full stadium for the women's game. That's what we want,” Bright said. “That's what we expect now for these big tournaments, especially in the semifinals. We thrive in those moments.”

England feels pretty confident and coach Sarina Wiegman wasn't even asked about facing Australia without star Lauren James, who will miss the second of her two-game suspension for a red card she received in the round of 16.

Wiegman also felt good about what she learned about Australia in a friendly four months ago. That 2-0 win by Australia was Wiegman's only loss in 37 matches as England coach.

For as much as the semifinal show will do for Australia on its home soil, England feels pretty good about what Wednesday can do for its own program. The European champions would love to take over as the top team in the world, and the tougher the road, the better.

“You want it to be tense, you want it to be noisy,” Bright said. “It's a proud moment in the women's game where people turn on the TV back at home and they see what an incredible atmosphere we've created.”

