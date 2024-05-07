Jump to content

Associated Press photographers were there for San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado’s acrobatic play in the infield against the Arizona Diamondbacks

The Associated Press
Tuesday 07 May 2024 12:06

AP Sports Week in Pictures: Acrobatic Machado, Madrid Open, Mystic Dan wins by a nose at Derby

Associated Press photographers were there for San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado’s acrobatic play in the infield against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Andrey Rublev of Russia triumphs at the Madrid Open, rallying past Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada despite a lack of sleep and a fever.

In a match featuring the top players, No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates amid blue streamers dropping from the ceiling after defeating No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the Madrid final.

Mystik Dan won by a nose in a photo-finish of the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby with jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. aboard at Churchill Downs.

Roma’s Rick Karsdorp is challenged by Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong during the Europa League semifinal soccer match at Rome’s Olympic Stadium.

The sports gallery was curated by AP photographer Ross D. Franklin.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

