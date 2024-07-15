Jump to content

Winston, beloved gorilla at San Diego Zoo Safari Park, dies at 52 after suffering health problems

Via AP news wire
Monday 15 July 2024 22:30
California Zoo Gorilla Dies
California Zoo Gorilla Dies (San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance)

Winston, a western lowland gorilla who was a favorite attraction at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, has died at the age of 52 after suffering multiple health problems, officials said.

The park said Winston was euthanized Saturday after veterinarians determined his condition was declining.

“After careful consideration stemming from furthering complications from his worsening conditions, and with Winston’s quality of life top of mind, wildlife health and care teams made the difficult decision to compassionately euthanize him,” the zoo said in a statement.

Winston was one of the oldest male gorillas in a U.S. zoo, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Sunday.

“This gentle giant will be remembered for his quiet strength, easygoing nature, and heart of gold,” the zoo statement said.

In recent years, Winston had been treated for a variety of “age-related conditions,” including heart disease, degenerative joint disease and kidney disease, officials said.

The gorilla was born in the wild and later came under the care of a private owner in England. Since coming to the San Diego safari park in 1984, Winston fathered nine offspring and was the grandfather to eight and great-grandfather to one, the Union-Tribune reported.

