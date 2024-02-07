Disney posts solid 1Q results thanks to its theme parks and cost cuts

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Walt Disney Co. posted stronger than expected earnings in the October-December quarter, boosted by cost cuts and growing revenue from its theme parks business.

Disney earned $1.91 billion, or $1.04 per share, in the fiscal first quarter. That’s up 49% from $1.28 billion, or 70 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier. Excluding one-time accounting items, the company earned $1.22 per share in the latest quarter..

Revenue was $23.55 billion, roughly the same as last year's $23.51 billion.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 99 cents per share on revenue of $23.7 billion, according to a poll by FactSet.

Disney said it is achieving “significant cost reductions” across its businesses and reduced its selling, general and other operations expenses by $500 million. The company cut thousands of jobs in 2023.

Disney said it lost 1.3 million core subscribers to its Disney+ streaming service during the quarter, but it made more money from each subscriber due to price hikes for the service. It expects to add up to 6 million subscribers in the current quarter.

The company based in Burbank, California, said its theme parks business saw record revenue and operating income during the quarter.

“Our strong performance this past quarter demonstrates we have turned the corner and entered a new era for our company, focused on fortifying ESPN for the future, building streaming into a profitable growth business, reinvigorating our film studios, and turbocharging growth in our parks and experiences," said CEO Bob Iger in a statement.

Shares of Disney jumped 7.6%, in extended trading after the results came out.