Colombian film wins San Sebastian festival's Golden Shell
The Colombian film "Los Reyes del Mundo" ("The Kings of the World") has won the top award at the 70th San Sebastián film festival in Spain
The Colombian film “Los Reyes del Mundo” (“The Kings of the World”) has won the top award at the 70th San Sebastián film festival in Spain.
Director Laura Mora’s feature was awarded the Golden Shell for best film at a ceremony late Saturday.
The film follows five young men from Medellín, Colombia’s second-largest city, trying to get ahead in life.
Japan’s Genki Kawamura won the best director prize for “Hyakka,” about a son and his mother who is diagnosed with dementia
The top acting awards went to two young actors in debut starring roles about difficulties in adolescence: Carla Quílez, in the Spanish film “La maternal,” and Paul Kircher in the French movie “Le Lycéen” (“Winter Boy”).
U.S. director Marian Mathias won the special jury prize with her debut feature, “Runner.”
