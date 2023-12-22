Jump to content

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

The Associated Press
Friday 22 December 2023 05:03

Dec. 15-21, 2023

Santa Claus visited children in the Brazilian jungle's Amazon basin as market goers in Mexico shopped under piñatas traditionally broken open during the Christmas season. Chileans rejected a second rewriting of their national constitution, and anti-government protestors in Argentina demonstrated against their new president's austerity measures. Pilgrims in Cuba made their way to the shrine of St. Lazarus, the Roman Catholic saint considered the protector of the sick, while in Guatemala people celebrated the feast day of Saint Thomas.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by senior photo editor for Latin America and the Caribbean Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.

