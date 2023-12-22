AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dec. 15-21, 2023

Santa Claus visited children in the Brazilian jungle's Amazon basin as market goers in Mexico shopped under piñatas traditionally broken open during the Christmas season. Chileans rejected a second rewriting of their national constitution, and anti-government protestors in Argentina demonstrated against their new president's austerity measures. Pilgrims in Cuba made their way to the shrine of St. Lazarus, the Roman Catholic saint considered the protector of the sick, while in Guatemala people celebrated the feast day of Saint Thomas.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by senior photo editor for Latin America and the Caribbean Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.

