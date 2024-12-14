Brazilian police arrest ex-Bolsonaro cabinet member in alleged coup plot investigation
Brazil’s federal police have arrested Gen. Walter Braga Netto, a member of former President Jair Bolsonaro’s cabinet, in connection with investigations into an alleged coup plot, a source close to the process said
Brazil’s Federal Police on Saturday arrested Gen. Walter Braga Netto, a former member of President Jair Bolsonaro’s Cabinet and his 2022 running mate, in connection with investigations into an alleged coup plot, according to a source close to the process.
The source spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly.
Braga Netto was formally accused in November, along with Bolsonaro and 35 others, of plotting a coup to keep Bolsonaro in office following his failed 2022 reelection bid.
Prosecutors have yet to file formal charges against Braga Netto. The arrest made on Saturday stemmed from allegations of obstructing the collection of evidence, the Federal Police said in a statement.
Local media have reported that Braga Netto sought to discover what a former Bolsonaro aide who was arrested was telling authorities, and whether he had signed a plea bargain.
Authorities also executed two search and seizure warrants.
Braga Netto served as Bolsonaro’s chief of staff from 2020 to 2021 and as defense minister from 2021 to 2022.
His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Previously, his legal team said they would wait to review police documents before making any statements.