List of top Emmy nominations

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Partial list of top nominees for the annual prime-time Emmy Awards, announced Wednesday by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. For the complete list, visit Emmys.com.

The nominees for best drama series are: “Succession”; “The White Lotus”; “The Last of Us”; “Better Call Saul”; “The Crown”; “Yellowjackets”; “House of the Dragon” and “Andor.”

The nominees for best comedy series are: “Abbott Elementary”; “Barry”; “The Bear"; “Jury Duty”; “Ted Lasso”; “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; “Only Murders in the Building” and “Wednesday."

The nominees for best limited or anthology series are: “Beef”; “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”; “Daisy Jones & The Six”; “Fleishman Is in Trouble” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

The nominees for best actor in a drama series are: Jeremy Strong, “Succession”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”; Kieran Culkin, “Succession”; Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”; Brian Cox, “Succession” and Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man.”

The nominees for best actress in a drama series are: Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”; Sarah Snook, “Succession”; Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”: Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”; Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” and Keri Russell, “The Diplomat.”

The nominees for best actress in a comedy series are: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”; Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” and Jason Segel, “Shrinking.”