A wildfire on the fringes of the Greek capital triggers evacuation alerts

Scores of Greek firefighters and water-bombing aircraft were trying to contain a large wildfire on the fringes of Athens that forced authorities to issue evacuation orders Wednesday for two nearby settlements.

Television footage showed flames coursing through low scrub and olive trees in a sparsely inhabited area near Vari, some 30 kilometers (18 miles) south of central Athens.

Fire service spokesman Vassilis Vathrakogiannis said the blaze spread very fast due to strong winds that at times reached gale force.

“Where necessary, residents are being removed from their homes with the help of the police,” he said.

No injuries were immediately reported. State ERT television showed destroyed plastic boats in a yacht and speedboat parking area, while Greek media reported that several businesses and two homes had been damaged.

The fire service said more than 70 firefighters, assisted by 13 water-dropping planes and helicopters, were working to control the blaze.

The surrounding area is dotted with hundreds of scattered buildings, both homes and businesses.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Dozens of wildfires have broken out in Greece in recent days amid scorching summer temperatures, but they were extinguished before causing extensive damage. Several people were arrested and charged with accidentally starting the blazes.

Vathrakogiannis, the fire service spokesman, said Wednesday was “a very difficult day” due to the weather conditions.

“In the past few hours we’ve been constantly getting new fires — almost one every ten minutes,” he said. “Most were dealt with immediately.”

The greater Athens area has been declared at a high risk of fire Wednesday and Thursday.

Wildfires are common in Greece's dry, hot summers, and have caused scores of deaths in recent years. Authorities have warned of a particularly high risk this summer following a dry, warm winter that has left vegetation tinder-dry.

Firefighters and aircraft were battling another major fire Wednesday in the southern Peloponnese region, with authorities ordering the evacuation of one village. Another wildfire was burning on the Aegean Sea island of Naxos.

Earlier. the fire service said it had brought under control another blaze near Markopoulo, east of Athens, and on the island of Evia.