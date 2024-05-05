Jump to content

Driver dies after crashing into White House perimeter gate, Secret Service says

Law enforcement authorities say a driver has died after crashing a vehicle into a gate at the White House

Via AP news wire
Sunday 05 May 2024 07:38
White House Gate Crash
White House Gate Crash (Associated Press WashDC)

A driver died after crashing a vehicle into a gate at the White House Saturday night, authorities said.

The driver was found dead in the vehicle following the crash shortly before 10:30 p.m. at an outer perimeter gate of the White House complex, the U.S. Secret Service said in a statement.

Security protocols were implemented but there was no threat to the White House, the agency said.

The driver was not immediately identified.

The Secret Service will continue to investigate the matter, while turning over the fatal crash portion of the investigation to the Washington Metropolitan Police Department, the agency said.

