S Korea pushes to end Japan disputes over forced laborers

South Korea says it’ll raise local civilian funds to compensate Koreans who won damages in lawsuits against Japanese companies that enslaved them during World War II

Monday 06 March 2023 02:47
South Korea says it’ll raise local civilian funds to compensate Koreans who won damages in lawsuits against Japanese companies that enslaved them during World War II.

Seoul’s announcement reflects conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol’s determination to mend frayed ties with Japan and solidify a trilateral Seoul-Tokyo-Washington security cooperation to better cope with North Korea’s nuclear threats.

But the announcement is expected to draw strong backlash from former forced laborer and their supporters, who have demanded direct compensation from the Japanese companies.

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin told a televised news conference Monday the victims would be compensated through a local foundation that would be funded by civilian donations.

