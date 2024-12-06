Car rams and injures orchestral musicians in Belgrade during a protest over station roof collapse

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Belgrade Philharmonic Orchestra said four of its musicians were injured Friday in an incident during a weekly 15-minute traffic blockade commemorating the 15 people who died when a concrete canopy collapsed at a railway station in a northern Serbian city last month.

The traffic blockades have been held every Friday in Belgrade, Serbia's capital, and other cities and towns since the fall of the concrete construction in Novi Sad on Nov. 1.

Hundreds also took part in protests this Friday at various locations throughout the country, standing in silence to commemorate the victims and demanding accountability for their deaths.

Some members of the Belgrade Philharmonic Orchestra joined a traffic blockade at a pedestrian crossing near their place of work on Friday, a statement said. A man refused to stop and drove his car through the protesters, hurting the musicians, the statement added.

Serbian media said police arrested a 67-year-old man from the northern town of Kikinda. The musicians received medical care, reports said.

The Belgrade Philharmonic Orchestra "most harshly condemns the act of violence against them (musicians) while they were expressing their personal civic opinion,” the orchestra said. It cancelled a scheduled performance on Friday evening.

Serbian university students have joined the protests in recent days, organizing 24-hour blockades at their faculties. Hundreds came out on Friday to halt traffic on busy streets in Belgrade and elsewhere.

Rallies in past weeks have occasionally been marred by violent incidents when pro-government supporters showed up and tried to disrupt the protesters blocking traffic.

The railway station building in Novi Sad was renovated twice in recent years. Many in Serbia believe rampant corruption and opaque deals resulted in sloppy work and led to the collapse of the canopy.

While prosecutors have announced the arrests of 13 people, a Serbian court has since released from detention former government construction minister Goran Vesic. This has fueled widespread skepticism of the ongoing investigation, as the ruling populists control both the police and judiciary.