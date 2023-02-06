Bomb kills soldier, wounds 11 people in southwest Pakistan

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A bombing near a vehicle carrying Pakistani paramilitary troops in southwestern Baluchistan province killed a soldier and wounded 11 people, mostly civilians, police and security officials said Monday.

The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, which took place on Sunday.

Pakistan has been battling an insurgency in Baluchistan for more than a decade, with separatists in the province demanding complete autonomy or a larger share of the province’s gas and mineral resources.

The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan — or TTP as the Pakistani Taliban are known — and other militants also have a presence in the province, which borders Iran and Afghanistan.

Sunday's bombing took place near the Musa Khan checkpoint in Quetta, the Baluchistan provincial capital, said local police official Mohammad Khan. He provided no further details.

Shortly after the bombing, the Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility, saying the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber. Police and security officials have not given confirmed the source of the blast.

The latest incident comes a week after a suicide bomber killed 101 people at a mosque in the northwestern city of Peshawar, drawing nationwide condemnation and prompting Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to convene a meeting of opposition politicians and his allies to discuss how to respond to the surge in militant violence.

The conference was initially planned for Tuesday, but has been pushed back to Thursday.

Pakistani officials have blamed the TTP, which maintains sanctuaries in neighboring Afghanistan, for orchestrating the Peshawar bombing. The TTP has denied involvement. The militant group, however, has stepped up its attacks since November, when it ended a cease-fire with the government in Islamabad.

Sharif has invited his predecessor and opposition leader Imran Khan to Thursday’s talks, but Khan has yet to confirm his participation.

Since the Peshawar attack, members of civil society groups have staged rallies across the country, holding prayer ceremonies for the victims and demanding government take action to curb the surge in militant attacks.