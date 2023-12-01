Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

The Associated Press
Friday 01 December 2023 07:33

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Show all 10

Nov. 24-30, 2023

Sikhs lit candles to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, at the illuminated Golden Temple, in Amritsar, India. A pro-democracy activist known as Grandma Wong protested outside a Hong Kong court hearing the trial of 47 pro-democracy figures. Figure skaters competed during the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Kadoma, Japan. Buddhists made kimchi in Seoul, South Korea, to be donated to people who need it during the winter. Ambulances in Silkyara, India, carry rescued construction workers away from the collapsed tunnel where they were trapped for several days.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Hiro Komae in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in