Namibian President Hage Geingob will start treatment for cancer, his office says

Namibia's president will start treatment for cancer after routine medical checkups and a follow-up biopsy led to the detection of cancerous cells

Via AP news wire
Friday 19 January 2024 16:38
Namibia President Cancer
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Namibian President Hage Geingob will start treatment for cancer after routine medical checkups and a follow-up biopsy led to the detection of cancerous cells, his office said Friday.

The Namibian Presidency said the 82-year-old had a colonoscopy and a gastroscopy on Jan. 8, followed by a biopsy. Geingob's office gave no more details on his diagnosis but said he would continue to carry out his duties.

Geingob, who has been president of the southern African nation since 2015, is due to finish his second and final term in office this year. In 2014, he said he had survived prostate cancer.

“On the advice of the medical team, President Geingob will undertake appropriate medical treatment to deal with the cancerous cells,” his office said in a statement.

Namibia will hold elections to choose a new leader in November.

___

More AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

