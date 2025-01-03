South Korean fire fighters tackle blaze in commercial building in Seongnam
Dozens of people were rescued or evacuated after a fire broke out at a large commercial building in the South Korean city of Seongnam on Friday, fire officials said.
More than 100 firefighters and 40 vehicles were deployed to the scene of the blaze, according to the Gyeonggi provincial fire department.
TV footage showed smoke and flames coming from the lower part of the building.
Officials department said about 50 people managed to exit the property, while emergency workers rescued another 40. It wasn’t immediately clear whether anyone was still inside the eight-story building, which has multiple basement levels.
The fire department said while some people were treated for smoke inhalation, there was no reports of serious injuries.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.