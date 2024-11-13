South Korean actor Song Jae-lim found dead at 39
Song Jae-lim, a South Korean actor known for his roles in K-dramas “Moon Embracing the Sun” and “Queen Woo,” was found dead at his home in Seoul
Officials at Seoul’s Seongdong district police station didn’t immediately comment Wednesday on the cause of death.
South Korea’s Yonhap news agency, citing anonymous police sources, reported that police found a note at Song’s home, where he was discovered Tuesday by a friend who came to have lunch with him, and that there were no signs of foul play.
Song made his debut with the 2009 film “Actresses.” He rose to fame after playing a royal guard in the 2012 television hit “Moon Embracing the Sun,” a fantasy drama about the romance between a medieval Korean king and a female shaman.
He also appeared in the celebrity reality show “We Got Married” in 2014, and played a supporting role in this year’s streaming drama “Queen Woo,” another fantasy drama about violent power struggles among royals in an ancient kingdom.