Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Spain withdraws its ambassador to Argentina over comments made by President Milei

Spain says it is pulling its ambassador from Argentina in response to comments made by Argentine President Javier Milei, who accused the Spanish prime minister’s wife of corruption and described socialism as “cursed and carcinogenic.”

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 21 May 2024 14:46
Argentina Spain
Argentina Spain (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Spain on Tuesday said it was pulling its ambassador from Argentina in response to comments made by Argentine President Javier Milei, who accused the Spanish prime minister’s wife of corruption and described socialism as “cursed and carcinogenic.”

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares told reporters Tuesday that the Spanish ambassador to Argentina “will definitely stay in Madrid.”

“Argentina will continue without an ambassador,” he said.

Milei responded angrily to the move, saying the withdrawal was “nonsense typical of an arrogant socialist."

“Socialists are capable of doing anything,” he added.

The decision further escalates a diplomatic spat between the socialist Spanish government and the right-wing Argentine government.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in