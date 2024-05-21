Spain withdraws its ambassador to Argentina over comments made by President Milei

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Spain on Tuesday said it was pulling its ambassador from Argentina in response to comments made by Argentine President Javier Milei, who accused the Spanish prime minister’s wife of corruption and described socialism as “cursed and carcinogenic.”

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares told reporters Tuesday that the Spanish ambassador to Argentina “will definitely stay in Madrid.”

“Argentina will continue without an ambassador,” he said.

Milei responded angrily to the move, saying the withdrawal was “nonsense typical of an arrogant socialist."

“Socialists are capable of doing anything,” he added.

The decision further escalates a diplomatic spat between the socialist Spanish government and the right-wing Argentine government.