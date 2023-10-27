AP Week in Pictures: Global | Oct. 20 - 26, 2023

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Shepherds defending ancient grazing and migration rights guide sheep through a city square during the annual parade in Spain. Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes in southern Gaza Strip. Chinese astronauts attend a send-off ceremony for their manned space mission in northwestern China. And in sports, Afghanistan captain Hashimatullah Shahidi celebrated their win against Pakistan during the Cricket World Cup match in India.

The selection was curated jointly by AP photo editors Aaron Jackson in New York and Subramoney Iyer in New Delhi.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/