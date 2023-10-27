Jump to content

AP Week in Pictures: Global | Oct. 20 - 26, 2023

Via AP news wire
Friday 27 October 2023 03:05

Shepherds defending ancient grazing and migration rights guide sheep through a city square during the annual parade in Spain. Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes in southern Gaza Strip. Chinese astronauts attend a send-off ceremony for their manned space mission in northwestern China. And in sports, Afghanistan captain Hashimatullah Shahidi celebrated their win against Pakistan during the Cricket World Cup match in India.

The selection was curated jointly by AP photo editors Aaron Jackson in New York and Subramoney Iyer in New Delhi.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

