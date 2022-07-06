Italian singer Raffaella Carrà honored with square in Madrid

Italian singer Raffaella Carrà has had a square in Spain’s capital named in her honor a year after she died

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 06 July 2022 13:13

Italian singer Raffaella Carrà honored with square in Madrid

Show all 2

Italian singer Raffaella Carrà, a 20th-century pop icon both at home and in many Spanish-speaking countries, has had a square in Spain's capital named in her honor one year after her death.

Madrid’s town hall held a ceremony Wednesday to inaugurate the square with a plaque bearing an illustrated portrait of the performer who died last July at age 78.

The town hall said it wanted to “pay homage to the Italian artist, who had strong links to Spain and its capital, where she pursued a good part of her professional career.”

Carrà won over legions of gay fans both in Italy and the Spanish-speaking world, and her new square coincides with the celebration of Madrid Pride week.

The plaque showed her from the shoulders up, highlighting her characteristic platinum blonde hair and short bangs.

Recommended

Born in Bologna in 1943, Carrà started her diverse career as a singer, dancer, TV presenter and actress when still a child.

She became a staple of Italian television, but also conquered fans in Spain and Latin American in the mid-1970s. She recorded hits “Fiesta” and “Caliente, Caliente,” among others, in Spanish.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in