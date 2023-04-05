Spain: Suspect in church attacks sent to psychiatric center

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Spanish judge has ordered a psychiatric evaluation for a Moroccan man held in the January slaying of a church officer in the southern city of Algeciras.

Authorities identified the alleged assailant in the Jan. 26 machete attack as 25-year-old Yassine Kanjaa. He was arrested after he allegedly killed the worker and injured a priest at two Catholic churches in Algeciras.

A Spanish court told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the judge’s order was temporary and the attack was still being investigated as a possible terrorist act. Police have said they think the suspect acted alone.

Spain’s Interior Ministry said Kanjaa had been under a deportation order since June 2022 because of his unauthorized immigration status.