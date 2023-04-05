Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Spain: Suspect in church attacks sent to psychiatric center

A Spanish judge has ordered a psychiatric evaluation for a man held in the slaying of a church officer in the southern city of Algeciras

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 05 April 2023 17:07
Spain Church Attacks
Spain Church Attacks
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A Spanish judge has ordered a psychiatric evaluation for a Moroccan man held in the January slaying of a church officer in the southern city of Algeciras.

Authorities identified the alleged assailant in the Jan. 26 machete attack as 25-year-old Yassine Kanjaa. He was arrested after he allegedly killed the worker and injured a priest at two Catholic churches in Algeciras.

A Spanish court told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the judge’s order was temporary and the attack was still being investigated as a possible terrorist act. Police have said they think the suspect acted alone.

Spain’s Interior Ministry said Kanjaa had been under a deportation order since June 2022 because of his unauthorized immigration status.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in