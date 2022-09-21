Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Spain fines delivery app Glovo 79M euros for labor violation

Spain has fined delivery company Glovo nearly 79 million euros ($78 million) for violating a 2021 law that obliged app-based food delivery platforms to make their riders full employees

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 21 September 2022 11:02
Spain Glovo
Spain Glovo
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Spain fined delivery company Glovo nearly 79 million euros ($78 million) for violating a 2021 law that obliged app-based food delivery platforms to make their riders full employees, Spain’s labor minister said Wednesday.

Labor Minister Yolanda Díaz said Glovo had continued to treat some 10,000 regular riders as self-employed workers when they should have been taken on as staff employees.

“We are talking about workers who are actually not self-employed, and so the full weight of the law will fall on the company,” Díaz said.

The minister confirmed the fine, originally reported by Cadena SER radio, to reporters at the Spanish Parliament. Diaz said the penalty, which resulted from a inspection by work monitors, had led to Glovo hiring those 10,000 riders.

Glovo is a Spanish company that operates in 25 countries, mostly in Europe.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in