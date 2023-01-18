Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Spaniards spending record high on private health insurance

New data show that Spaniards spent a record high amount on private health insurance last year, amid growing discontent with the country’s once-prized public health system

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 18 January 2023 19:43
Spain Healthcare
Spain Healthcare
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Spaniards spent a record high amount on private health insurance last year, according to data released Wednesday, amid growing discontent with the country’s once-prized public health system.

Spending in 2022 hit a total $11.36 billion, an increase of 7% over 2021, Spain’s Association of Insurers said. It added that around 12 million Spaniards — a quarter of the population — are now covered by a private health policy.

The figure is all the more remarkable as all working Spaniards must contribute payments for public health insurance — while public health care is available free of charge to the registered unemployed.

Poll data from Spain’s CIS public research institute late last year show that just 11% of Spaniards think the public health system “generally functions well.”

Waiting times for appointments with physicians have doubled across Spain since the COVID-19 pandemic began, while almost 40% waited more than three months to see a specialist.

Recommended

In Madrid, the capital, doctors have held a series of strikes in recent months over pay and working conditions.

Doctors’ unions say Madrid spends the least amount per capita on primary health care of any Spanish region, even though it has the highest per capita income. They claim that for every 2 euros spent on health care in Madrid, one ends up in the private sector.

Healthcare in Spain is devolved to its 17 regional governments.

The World Health Organization warned last year that all European nations “currently face severe challenges related to the health and care workforce.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in