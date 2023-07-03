EU commissioners arrive in Madrid to discuss plans for Spain's EU presidency

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Commissioners of the European Union are meeting with the Spanish government to review Spain’s plans for its six-month Presidency of the EU Council.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and her team arrived Monday for the one-day meeting in Madrid.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez started the presidency Saturday with a lightning visit to Kyiv to underline the bloc’s support of Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion.

Continued support for Ukraine, a migration pact, EU relations with Latin America and the reindustrialization of Europe are among Spain’s priorities for the six-month presidency.

The visit by the College of Commissioners was initially scheduled for July 6-7, but was brought forward so as not to take place in the middle of the campaign for Spain’s general elections on July 23.

The Spanish government maintains the elections will not have an impact on the objectives or agenda of the presidency.

After the meeting, Sánchez and Von der Leyen were to hold a press conference, and then the commissioners will go to the nearby Royal Palace, where they will be received by King Felipe VI.