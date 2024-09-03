Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Illinois law banning concealed carry on public transit is unconstitutional, judge rules

A federal judge has ruled that an Illinois law banning the concealed carry of firearms on public transit is unconstitutional

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 04 September 2024 00:15
Subway Shooting Illinois
Subway Shooting Illinois (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

A federal judge has ruled that an Illinois law banning the concealed carry of firearms on public transit is unconstitutional.

U.S. District Judge Iain D. Johnston in Rockford ruled last Friday with four gun owners who filed a lawsuit in 2022 contending that their inability to carry weapons on buses and trains violated their Second Amendment right to self-defense.

Johnston relied on a pivotal U.S. Supreme Court case from 2022 that established that gun laws must be consistent with conditions found in the late 1700s when the Bill of Rights was composed. No regulation on where weapons could be carried existed.

Illinois became the nation's last state to approve concealed carry in 2013. The law established a number of places that were off limits to guns, such as public arenas, hospitals, buses and trains.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul said through a spokesperson that he was reviewing the decision and would likely appeal.

He noted that until there's a final judgment in the matter, gun owners should continue to abide by concealed-carry provisions; Johnston's ruling currently applies only to the four plaintiffs who brought the lawsuit.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in