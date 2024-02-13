Retired All-Star pitcher Adam Wainwright joins MLB Network as an on-air analyst

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Retired St. Louis Cardinals All-Star pitcher Adam Wainwright has joined the MLB Network as an on-air analyst.

Wainwright will make his debut on opening day, March 28, the network said Tuesday. He will work the Cardinals' game against San Francisco at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama, on June 20.

Wainwright went 200-128 with a 3.53 ERA in 18 major league seasons, all with the Cardinals. The 42-year-old right-hander got his 200th win in his final pitching appearance against Milwaukee on Sept. 18.

Other MLB analysts include Yonder Alonso, Alex Avila, Jake Peavy, Albert Pujols and Chris Young.

