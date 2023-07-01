AP News Digest 3 am

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

FRANCE-POLICE-SHOOTING — Rioting raged in cities around France for a fourth night despite massive police deployment, with cars and buildings set ablaze and stores looted, as family and friends prepared to bury the 17-year-old whose killing by police unleashed the unrest. The interior ministry announced 994 arrests around France. By John Leicester, Sylvie Corbet and Lewis Joly. SENT: 1,220 words, photos, videos, audio. WITH: FRANCE-POLICE SHOOTING-US — Shooting in France shows US is not alone in struggles with racism, police brutality; and FRANCE-POLICE-SHOOTING-SOCIAL MEDIA — Why social media is being blamed for fueling riots in France.

AFFIRMATIVE ACTION-EDUCATION-LEGACY ADMISSIONS — In the wake of a Supreme Court decision that removes race from the admissions process, colleges are coming under renewed pressure to put an end to legacy preferences — the practice of favoring applicants with family ties to alumni. Long seen as a perk for the white and wealthy, opponents say it’s no longer defensible in a world with no counterbalance in affirmative action. By Education Writer Collin Binkley. SENT: 1,130 words, photos.

SUPREME COURTS-GAY RIGHTS-REACTION — A new U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing a Colorado Christian graphic artist to refuse to work with same-sex couples has LGBTQIA+ people across the country worried about just how far the consequences will reach. Opponents warned that the ruling would allow a range of businesses to discriminate, refusing to serve Black, Jewish or Muslim customers, interracial or interfaith couples or immigrants. By Rebecca Boone. SENT: 880 words, photos. WITH SUPREME COURTS-WHAT TO KNOW — The Supreme Court just issued its biggest rulings of the year. Here’s what you need to know. See MORE ON THE SUPREME COURT below.

CANADA WILDFIRES-THE NEW ABNORMAL — As smoky as the summer has been so far, scientists say it will likely be worse in future years because of climate change. They say as the world warms and weather gets more extreme, America will see nastier bouts of drought that lead to wildfires and then cause billowing and deadly smoke. By Seth Borenstein and Melina Walling. SENT: 1,420 words, photos.

ABORTION-NORTH CAROLINA — A federal judge ruled that nearly all of North Carolina’s revised 12-week abortion law scheduled to begin this weekend can take effect, while temporarily blocking one rule that doctors feared could expose them to criminal penalties. Abortion providers had last week requested a blanket order halting all of the July 1 restrictions pending their court challenge. By Gary D. Robertson. SENT: 770 words, photo.

PROUD BOYS-BANNER BURNING — A judge awarded more than $1 million to a Black church in downtown Washington, D.C. that sued the far-right Proud Boys for tearing down and burning a Black Lives Matter banner during a 2020 protest. The judge also barred the extremist group and its leaders from coming near the Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church or making threats or defamatory remarks against the church or its pastor for five years. SENT: 280 words, photo.

MORE ON THE SUPREME COURT

SUPREME-COURTS-GAY RIGHTS-MYSTERIOUS CUSTOMER — Web designer in Supreme Court gay rights ruling cited client who denies making wedding site request. SENT: 570 words, photos.

SUPREME COURT-STUDENT LOANS-EDUCATION-BORROWERS — A look at how students are reacting to the court’s student loan decision. SENT: 890 words, photos.

SUPREME-COURT-STUDENT-LOANS-BIDEN — Biden offers new student debt relief plan, lashes out at GOP after Supreme Court ruling. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

SUPREME-COURT-GUNS-DOMESTIC-VIOLENCE — A year after its sweeping gun rights ruling, the Supreme Court agrees to decide whether judges are going too far in striking down restrictions on firearms. SENT: 670 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-CLUSTER MUNITIONS — The United States is considering providing cluster munitions to Ukraine, the top American military officer says. SENT: 575 words, photos.

RUSSIA-MUTINY MYSTERIES — A week after an armed rebellion rattled Russia, key details about it are still shrouded in mystery. SENT: 1,430 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-COUNTEROFFENSIVE — Ukraine aims to wear down and outsmart a Russian army distracted by infighting. By Samya Kullab. SENT: 1,220 words, photos.

MORE NEWS

APHID SWARM-NEW YORK — First smoky air, now clouds of bugs. Winged aphids invade New York City. SENT: 590 words, photos.

AIRLINES-5G — As if air travel isn’t hard enough, 5G wireless signals could disrupt flights starting this weekend. SENT: 690 words, photos.

ARIZONA-DEADLY-COLLISION-ARREST -- Authorities say a tractor-trailer driver was on the social media app TikTok just before causing a Phoenix-area freeway collision that killed five people. SENT: 190 words.

SRI-LANKA-THAI-ELEPHANT — A temple elephant in Sri Lanka will be airlifted back to Thailand after allegations of neglect. SENT: 450 words, photos.

NOT REAL NEWS — A look at what didn’t happen this week. SENT: 2,100 words, photos.

WASHINGTON/ POLITICS

ELECTION 2024-WISCONSIN -- Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin and a statewide commission are in a standoff to determine who will oversee next year’s elections in one of the most important presidential battleground states. The conflict over reappointing the nonpartisan election director is rooted in the lies surrounding the last presidential election. By Harm Venhuizen. SENT: 1,160 words, photos.

NATIONAL

NEW-LAWS — New state laws taking effect target some of the most divisive topics in America including abortion, gender and guns. Meanwhile, some motorists heading out for an extended Independence Day vacation may face higher taxes at the fuel pump. SENT: 1,240 words, photo.

CONTRACEPTIVE VENDING MACHINES — Since last November, a library at the University of Washington has featured a different kind of vending machine. It’s stocked with ibuprofen, pregnancy tests and the morning-after pill. Such machines are increasingly popular on college campuses around the country since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and ended constitutional protections for abortion last year. SENT: 650 words, photo.

CAPITOL RIOT-ARREST — A man arrested near former President Barack Obama’s Washington home on charges in the U.S. Capitol riot had two guns, 400 rounds of ammunition as well as a machete in his van, a federal prosecutor said. SENT: 470 words, photo.

INTERNATIONAL

INDIA-BUS CRASH — A tire blowout caused a bus to lose control and crash into a road divider and burst into flames, killing 25 people in western India, police told local media. SENT: 120 words.

CUBA-ELIAN-GONZALEZ — Elián González has the same big, expressive eyes he did 23 years ago when an international custody battle transformed him into the face of the long-strained relations between Cuba and the United States. Now 29, González is stepping into Cuban politics and spoke with AP in an exclusive interview. SENT: 860 words, photos, video.

HONG KONG-JAPANESE JOURNALIST — A Japanese journalist was barred from entering Hong Kong without a clear reason and was sent back to his country, a Japanese newspaper reported, raising concerns over the city’s shrinking press freedoms. SENT: 400 words.

ENTERTAINMENT

HOLLYWOOD-STRIKES-EXPLAINER — Hollywood actors may be days from joining screenwriters in what would be the first two-union strike in the industry in more than six decades, with huge consequences for film and television production. Here is a look at how it could play out, and why it’s happening. By Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton. SENT: 990 words, photos.

SPORTS

SPORTS BETTING-NEW REALITY — The NFL announced suspensions of four more players for violations of its gambling policy this week. By Sports Writer Kyle Hightower. SENT: 800 words, photos.

OHTANI-30 HOME RUNS — Shohei Ohtani hit a 493-foot home run Friday night — the longest of his major league career — to become the ninth player to reach 30 homers in a season by July 1 and the first to do so since 2013. By Sports Writer Joe Reedy. SENT: 800 words, photos.

