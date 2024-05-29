Jump to content

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 29 May 2024 18:36

Alito rejects calls to step aside from Supreme Court cases because of flag controversies

Justice Samuel Alito is rejecting calls to step aside from Supreme Court cases involving former President Donald Trump and Jan. 6 defendants because of the controversy over flags that flew over his homes.

In letters to members of Congress Wednesday, Alito says his wife was responsible for flying an upside down flag over his home in 2021 and an “Appeal to Heaven” flag at his New Jersey beach house last year.

Neither incident merits his recusal, he wrote.

“I am therefore duty-bound to reject your recusal request,” he wrote.

