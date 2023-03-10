Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Shiffrin leads giant slalom, closes in on 86th World Cup win

Mikaela Shiffrin made a strong start in her pursuit of a record-tying 86th World Cup victory by taking a big lead in the first run of a giant slalom

Via AP news wire
Friday 10 March 2023 09:30

Shiffrin leads giant slalom, closes in on 86th World Cup win

Show all 2

Mikaela Shiffrin made a strong start Friday in her pursuit of a record-tying 86th World Cup victory by taking a big lead in the first run of a giant slalom.

Shiffrin was more than half a second faster than her highest-ranked rivals with a smooth and fluent run in the sunshine at the lakeside resort in Are.

The second run is later Friday.

The 27-year-old American can move even with Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark with a victory. Stenmark won a record 86 World Cup races in the 1970s and 80s.

___

Recommended

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in