Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Former Swedish prime minister to lead soccer federation

Former Swedish Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt has been recommended to become the next president of the country's soccer federation

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 15 February 2023 11:07
Sweden Soccer Federation President
Sweden Soccer Federation President

Former Swedish Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt was recommended on Wednesday to become the next president of the country's soccer federation.

Reinfeldt was prime minister from 2006-14 as leader of the Moderate Party and has no previous links to soccer.

Formally, the next chairman of the Swedish soccer association is to be elected to a two-year term on March 25 at a meeting that includes the district associations and the top clubs.

In a statement, the Swedish soccer association said it had “listened to the entire movement and unanimously decided” on Reinfeldt.

The two other candidates in the race had pulled out — Hélène Barnekow, who has had high-profile roles in the IT industry in Sweden at Microsoft and telecommunications firm Telia, and Lars-Christer Olsson, a former chief executive at UEFA and a member of its executive committee until 2021.

Recommended

Karl-Erik Nilsson is stepping down as the federation’s president after 10 years. He is one of UEFA’s vice presidents and can stay on in that role into 2025.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in