Lindsey Vonn to enter World Cup ski races next weekend in Switzerland at age 40
Lindsey Vonn will return to World Cup ski racing next weekend for a pair of speed events in St. Moritz, Switzerland, as she continues her comeback at 40 years old
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Lindsey Vonn will return to World Cup ski racing next weekend for a pair of speed events in St. Moritz, Switzerland, as she continues her comeback at 40 years old.
Vonn teased her return in an Instagram post through her sponsor, Red Bull, on Friday morning. She said, “I hear St. Moritz is pretty nice this time of year.” The U.S. Ski Team confirmed she will race in St. Moritz.
She's won five of her 82 World Cup races on the venue at St. Moritz.
It will be her first major race since February 2019, when she took third in the downhill during the world championships in Sweden. An assortment of injuries, including to her knee, sent her into retirement. But a partial knee replacement last April has her feeling good enough again to give racing another chance.
___
AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/alpine-skiing