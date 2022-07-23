Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Chinese court executes man who set ex-wife on fire

A Chinese court in southwestern Sichuan province has executed a man who was convicted of homicide for setting his former wife on fire, in a case that had drawn national outrage and horror in an extreme case of domestic violence

Via AP news wire
Saturday 23 July 2022 08:04
China Influencer Burned
China Influencer Burned
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A Chinese court in southwestern Sichuan province executed a man Saturday who was convicted of homicide for setting his former wife on fire, in a case that had drawn national outrage and horror in an extreme case of domestic violence.

The Ngawa Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture Intermediate People's Court said in a short statement issued online Saturday morning that it had carried out the execution of Tang Lu.

Tang set his ex-wife on fire in September 2020 while she was livestreaming on Douyin, the short video platform. The 30-year-old woman, known online as Lamu, died of her injuries a few weeks later.

Lamu had offered a glimpse into her life in short videos and livestreams on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok run by the same parent company. In her videos, she showed off the Sichuan countryside and blogged about her life. She was ethnically Tibetan and often wore traditional Tibetan clothing in the videos.

Lamu’s sister had told the Paper, an official media outlet based in Shanghai, that her sister suffered domestic abuse at Tang’s hands for years and decided to divorce him as a result.

Recommended

The case drew widespread condemnation and outrage across the country over the plight that women can face in abusive marriages. Police took the man into custody a few days after news of the attack spread.

Tang had appealed the decision but lost the appeal in January this year.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in