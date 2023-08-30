Jump to content

Typhoon Saola strengthens as it passes Taiwan on its way to China

Typhoon Saola has strengthened overnight as it continues its path across the Pacific and heads for China’s southern coast

Huizhong Wu
Wednesday 30 August 2023 05:36
Japan Asia Typhoon
Japan Asia Typhoon
(National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT))

Typhoon Saola strengthened overnight as it continued its path across the Pacific early Wednesday and headed for China's southern coast.

The typhoon was moving northwest with sustained winds of 191 kph (118 mph) and gusts of up to 234 kph (145 mph), according to Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau and is now considered a strong typhoon. The typhoon’s eye won’t hit Taiwan’s mainland, but will hit the island’s southern cities with its outer bands.

The weather bureau also warned of heavy rain and strong winds in Taiwan's southern cities, and especially southern Pingtung county. The typhoon is currently traveling directly south of Taiwan, in the Bashi Channel, the band of ocean that separates Taiwan and the Philippines.

So far the storm has not caused major damage as it passed by the Philippines earlier this week, though thousands were displaced when it brought heavy rains and flooded low-lying areas in northern Philippines.

The typhoon is expected to hit southern Fujian and Guangdong provinces in China’s south on Friday. China's National Meteorological Center said the storm is expected to weaken as it approaches land.

