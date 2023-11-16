Jump to content

Russian court convicts a woman for protesting the war in Ukraine in latest crackdown on free speech

A Russian court has convicted an artist and musician for replacing supermarket price tags with antiwar slogans and sentenced her to seven years in prison

Via AP news wire
Thursday 16 November 2023 12:43

A Russian court on Thursday convicted an artist and musician for replacing supermarket price tags with antiwar slogans and sentenced her to seven years in prison, Russian media reported.

Sasha Skochilenko, 33, has been held in her home city of St. Petersburg since April 2022 on charges of spreading false information about the military.

She was arrested a month after Russia adopted a law effectively criminalizing any public expression about the war in Ukraine that deviates from the Kremlin’s official line. The legislation has been used in a widespread crackdown on opposition politicians, human rights activists and ordinary Russians critical of the Kremlin, with many receiving lengthy prison terms.

