AP Pictures of the Week

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Feb. 2-8, 2024

Taylor Swift received album of the year for “Midnights” at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, an unmatched achievement earning her a fourth career Grammy for album of the year. Miley Cyrus delivered a spectacular performance of “Flowers,” after receiving a Grammy for best pop solo performance. Britain's Prince William returned to royal duties at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. Lava flow from a volcano in Iceland triggered an evacuation at the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, one of the island's biggest tourist attractions. California was hit by two back-to-back atmospheric rivers, turning roads into rivers and causing hundreds of landslides.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP Photo Editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images