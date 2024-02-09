AP Pictures of the Week

Jump to content

Friday 09 February 2024 07:44

Feb. 2-8, 2024

Taylor Swift received album of the year for “Midnights” at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, an unmatched achievement earning her a fourth career Grammy for album of the year. Miley Cyrus delivered a spectacular performance of “Flowers,” after receiving a Grammy for best pop solo performance. Britain's Prince William returned to royal duties at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. Lava flow from a volcano in Iceland triggered an evacuation at the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, one of the island's biggest tourist attractions. California was hit by two back-to-back atmospheric rivers, turning roads into rivers and causing hundreds of landslides.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP Photo Editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

