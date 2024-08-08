AP PHOTOS: Hundreds of Taylor Swift fans come together in Vienna after concerts cancelled

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Police kept a watchful eye as hundreds of Taylor Swift fans gathered and sang her songs in the Austrian capital Thursday, their dreams of watching her perform live abruptly dashed.

Three sold-out concerts in Vienna, part of Swift's Eras Tours show, were cancelled by organizers after officials announced arrests over an apparent plot to attack her shows, saying they appeared to be inspired by the Islamic State group and al-Qaida.

The Ernst Happel Stadium, where up to 65,000 fans had been expected, sat empty Thursday aside from media filming outside. Later in the day on Corneliusgasse — a small street just 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the stadium — fans flocked to trade friendship bracelets and commiserate about the cancelations. The beaded bracelets, typically bearing Swift’s song titles or popular phrases, are usually swapped at concerts with strangers.

The fans gathered on Corneliusgasse because the street name echoes “Cornelia Street,” the name of a contemplative synth-pop track from Swift’s 2019 album, “Lover.”

The title refers to a street in New York City’s Greenwich Village, where Swift rented a luxury apartment in 2016 and fans now visit to take selfies. “And I hope I never lose you, hope it never ends,” she sings in the song’s chorus. “I’d never walk Cornelia Street again.”

Fans clapped, danced and cheered as they belted out some of her songs and took selfies with each other. Some were upbeat, while others overcome by emotions as they hugged and cried, saying they were heartbroken.

Swifties fixed bracelets on trees in the city center. One policeman had his uniform decorated with bracelets.

As it started to rain, some of the fans dispersed, perhaps to be reunited another day.