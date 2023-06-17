Jump to content

Saudi FM in Tehran as part of restoration of diplomatic ties after a 7-year rift

Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat has arrived in the Iranian capital, Tehran, the latest step in the restoration of diplomatic ties between the two Mideast rivals

Via AP news wire
Saturday 17 June 2023 14:05
Iran Saudi Arabia
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat arrived in the Iranian capital on Saturday, the latest step in the restoration of diplomatic ties between the two Mideast rivals, Iranian state media reported.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan was officially welcomed by his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, Iran TV said.

He also carried a message from the Saudi king to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. The two are due to meet later Saturday.

Prince Faisal is expected to officially inaugurate the kingdom’s embassy in Tehran later on Saturday. Until the mission is completed, the employees are working from a Tehran hotel, Iran TV said.

Both nations reopened their diplomatic missions in recent weeks.

In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to reestablish diplomatic relations after seven years of tension.

It was a major diplomatic breakthrough brokered by China, lowering the chance of further conflict between Riyadh and Tehran — both directly and in proxy conflicts around the region.

