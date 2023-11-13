Jump to content

Small plane crashes into car after overshooting runway during emergency landing near Dallas

Authorities say a small plane overshot the runway while trying to land at a Texas airport and struck a car that was driving along a nearby road, injuring one person

Via AP news wire
Monday 13 November 2023 17:58
Plane Car Crash
(McKinney Fire Department)

A small plane overshot the runway while landing at a Texas airport over the weekend and struck a car driving along a nearby road, injuring one person, authorities said.

Video shows the propeller plane smash through a fence during an emergency landing in the Dallas suburb of McKinney on Saturday. It then bounced and skidded onto the road, losing a wheel and colliding with a silver sedan that was driving perpendicular to the single-engine plane's path.

“I saw the airplane coming down the runway quickly I knew that he wasn’t gonna have time to stop," Jack Schneider, a bystander who recorded footage of the crash on his phone, told WFAA-TV. “It was clearly going too fast, the tires were smoking.”

Following the afternoon crash, medics evaluated both people in the plane and took the car's driver to the hospital with minor injuries, according to a statement from the McKinney Fire Department.

The flight originated in Midland, a Texas oilpatch city 330 miles (531 kilometers) west of Dallas, and had been attempting an emergency landing at the Aero Country Airport, the fire department said.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of the crash.

