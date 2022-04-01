Off-duty Texas deputy killed in shooting near Houston
An off-duty Texas deputy sheriff has been killed in a shooting on the northern outskirts of Houston
Off-duty Texas deputy killed in shooting near HoustonShow all 4
An off-duty Texas deputy sheriff has been killed in a shooting on the northern outskirts of Houston when he interrupted three men apparently trying to steal the catalytic converter from his vehicle, authorities said.
Deputy Darren Almendarez, 51, was fatally shot Thursday night in a grocery store parking lot, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
Two of the men were shot and wounded during an exchange of gunfire with Almendarez and were hospitalized and in custody, while a third man fled the scene and was being sought.
The names of the men have not been released.
Gonzalez said Almendarez had been shopping with his wife to buy groceries for a Friday cookout for Almendarez's sister, whose birthday was Thursday.
“We’re tired that people aren’t even safe to go out to the grocery store. This is a cop. This is a cop that’s just out with his family. It could be any one of us — and it happened to be him,” Gonzalez told reporters.
Almendarez told his wife, who was not injured, to run away before he was shot, Gonzales said.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott offered prayers for Almendarez's family in a statement Friday.
“Deputy Darren Almendarez lost his life while answering the call to serve and protect his fellow Texans, and this tragedy is a heartbreaking reminder of the sacrifices our law enforcement officers make both on and off duty,” Abbott said.
