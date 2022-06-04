AP Week in Pictures: Global

MAY 28 - JUNE 3, 2022

From a protest in the aftermath of a Texas school shooting, to a Pride Parade in Jerusalem, to destruction in Ukraine, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editors Daniel Derella and Patrick Sison in New York.

