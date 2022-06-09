5 killed by Texas escapee died from gunshots, stab wounds
A newly released medical examiner's report says a Texas grandfather and his four grandsons who were killed by a prison escapee died from gunshots, sharp force injuries and stab wounds
5 killed by Texas escapee died from gunshots, stab woundsShow all 5
A Texas grandfather and his four grandsons killed by a prison escapee died from gunshots, sharp force injuries and stab wounds, a medical examiner's report said.
Convicted murderer Gonzalo Lopez escaped from a prison transport bus last month and is accused of killing Mark Collins, 66, and his four grandsons, who ranged in age from 11 to 18, authorities said.
Authorities believe Lopez attacked the family at their ranch near Centerville, about 115 miles (185 kilometers) south of Dallas, then stole their truck and drove it more than 200 miles (320 kilometers) before he was shot to death by police.
A medical examiner's report released Thursday by a Leon County justice of the peace said Collins and his 18-year-old grandson, Waylon Collins, died from gunshot wounds and sharp force injuries.
The three younger grandsons — 16-year-old Carson Collins, 11-year-old Hudson Collins, and 11-year-old Bryson Collins — died from gunshots and stab wounds.
Waylon, Carson and Hudson were brothers and Bryson was their cousin. A public funeral service for the family is scheduled for Saturday in Houston.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.