Beaned Little League batter rises to console upset pitcher

A Little League batter rose from a beaning to console the upset pitcher in a dramatic scene at a Little League regional tournament game in Waco, Texas

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 10 August 2022 02:50
Little-League-Drama Baseball
Little-League-Drama Baseball

A Little League batter rose from a beaning to console the upset pitcher in a dramatic scene at a Little League regional tournament game Tuesday in Waco, Texas.

The incident happened during a Little League Southwest Regional Playoff final.

Righthander Kaiden Shelton of Pearland, Texas, was facing batter Isaiah Jarvis of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Tuesday when an 0-2 pitch got away from him and slammed into Jarvis' helmet. Jarvis fell to the ground clutching his head as his concerned coaches ran to his aid.

After a few moments, Jarvis' head cleared enough for him to walk unaided to first base. Meantime, Shelton stood on the mound staring at the ground in tears over what happened.

After a moment, Jarvis walked to the mound and put his arms around Shelton, telling him, “Hey, you're doing great. Let's go.” Shelton's teammates and coach gathered around the pair to join in consoling the young righty.

The gesture drew a standing ovation. Pearland went on to beat Tulsa 9-4 and advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, starting next week.

