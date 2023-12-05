Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Bus crashes in western Thailand, killing 14 people and injuring more than 30 others

A bus has crashed in western Thailand, killing 14 people and injuring more than 30 others

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 05 December 2023 05:56

Bus crashes in western Thailand, killing 14 people and injuring more than 30 others

Show all 4

A bus crashed in western Thailand early Tuesday, killing 14 people and injuring more than 30 others, officials said.

The accident occurred in Prachuap Khiri Khan province as the bus was traveling from the capital, Bangkok, to Songkhla province in the deep south. It was carrying 49 people when it ran off the road and hit a tree near Hat Wanakorn National Park, a local police official said. Prachuap Khiri Khan province is located on a coastal stretch between the Gulf of Thailand and Myanmar.

“We presume the driver might have fallen asleep,” said Pol. Col. Weerapat Ketesa, the superintendent of the Huay Yang Police Station, adding that officials were waiting for the result of a blood test on the driver, who survived the accident.

Police were still investigating what caused the crash, he added.

Most victims were Thai and a few were Burmese, Weerapat said.

Some 35 people were being treated for injuries at local hospitals, according to the Sawang Rungrueang Rescue Foundation.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in