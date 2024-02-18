Jump to content

“Oppenheimer” was the big winner at the British Academy Film Awards, taking seven trophies including best picture, director for Christopher Nolan and actor for Cillian Murphy

Via AP news wire
Sunday 18 February 2024 20:19

Winners of the 2024 British Academy Film Awards

Winners of the 2024 British Academy Film Awards, announced Sunday:

Film — “Oppenheimer”

British Film — “The Zone of Interest”

Director — Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Actor — Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Actress — Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Supporting Actor — Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Supporting Actress — Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Rising Star (voted by the public) — Mia McKenna-Bruce

Outstanding British Debut — Savannah Leaf, Shirley O’Connor and Medb Riordan, “Earth Mama”

Original Screenplay — Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Adapted Screenplay — Cord Jefferson, “American Fiction”

Film Not in the English Language — “The Zone of Interest”

Musical Score — Ludwig Goransson, “Oppenheimer”

Cinematography — Hoye van Hoytema, “Oppenheimer“

Editing — Jennifer Lame, “Oppenheimer”

Production Design — Shona Heath, James Price and Zsuzsa Mihalek, “Poor Things”

Costume Design — Holly Waddington, “Poor Things”

Sound — Johnnie Burn and Tarn Willers, “The Zone of Interest”

Casting — Susan Shopmaker, “The Holdovers”

Visual Effects — Simon Hughes, “Poor Things”

Makeup and Hair — Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston, “Poor Things”

Animated Film — “The Boy and the Heron”

British Short Film — “Jellyfish and Lobster”

British Short Animation — “Crab Day”

Documentary – “20 Days in Mariupol”

Outstanding British contribution to cinema: Film curator June Givanni

BAFTA Fellowship — Samantha Morton

