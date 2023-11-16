Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

A car struck a barricade near the Israeli Embassy in Tokyo. Police reportedly arrested the driver

Reports say Japanese police arrested a man whose vehicle crashed into a temporary barricade near the Israeli Embassy in Tokyo

Via AP news wire
Thursday 16 November 2023 05:00

A car struck a barricade near the Israeli Embassy in Tokyo. Police reportedly arrested the driver

Show all 8

A vehicle crashed into a temporary barricade near the Israeli Embassy in Tokyo on Thursday, and reports say police arrested the driver.

The alleged motive and whether the embassy was targeted are not known. Protestors often gather against Israel’s attacks on Gaza, and the street near the embassy has been barricaded by Japanese police.

Police refused to confirm the media reports.

A man in his 50s believed to be a member of a right-wing group was arrested at the scene on suspicion of obstructing official duties, public broadcaster NHK and other media reported.

An ambulance was dispatched to a nearby location when an emergency call reported one person was injured, the Tokyo Fire Department said. One police officer had a hand injury, the media reports said.

Photographs and video footage showed a black compact vehicle crashed into a guardrail by the sidewalk, with debris scattered on the street. The crash site is near an intersection about 100 meters (yards) from the embassy, NHK said.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in