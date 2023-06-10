Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Runway closed at Tokyo's Haneda airport after 2 jets accidentally contact each other

Two passenger planes have accidentally touched each other on a runway at a major Tokyo airport

Via AP news wire
Saturday 10 June 2023 05:18
Japan Airport Runway Closed
Japan Airport Runway Closed

Two passenger planes accidentally touched each other on a runway at a major Tokyo airport Saturday, although no injuries were reported.

A Thai Airways International jet headed to Bangkok made contact with an Eva Airways plane headed to Taipei at Haneda airport, and the runway was subsequently closed, Japanese media reports said.

TBS TV News showed footage of two commercial jets stopped on the same runway.

The airlines, the airport and Japan's Transport Ministry were not immediately available for comment and did not answer repeated calls.

The cause of the accident was not clear.

Recommended

Some flights were delayed. A winglet may have been damaged on one of the planes, reports said.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in