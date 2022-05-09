Select list of nominees for 2022 Tony Awards
Top nominees entering this year's Tony Awards will be the musicals “A Strange Loop,” “MJ” and “Paradise Square,” each of which earned nominations in double figures Monday
Select nominations for the 2022 Tony Awards, announced Monday.
Best Musical: “Girl From the North Country,” “MJ,” “Mr. Saturday Night,” “Paradise Square,” "Six: The Musical," “A Strange Loop”
Best Play: “Clyde's,” “Hangmen,” “The Lehman Trilogy,” “The Minutes,” "Skeleton Crew"
Best Revival of a Play: “American Buffalo,” “How I Learned to Drive,” “Take Me Out,” “Trouble in Mind,” “for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf”
Best Revival of a Musical: "The Music Man," “Company,” “Caroline, or Change”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Simon Russell Beale, “The Lehman Trilogy”; Adam Godley, “The Lehman Trilogy”; Adrian Lester, “The Lehman Trilogy”; David Morse, “How I Learned to Drive”; Sam Rockwell, “American Buffalo”; Ruben Santiago-Hudson, “Lackawanna Blues”; David Threlfall, “Hangmen”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Gabby Beans, “The Skin of Our Teeth”; LaChanze, “Trouble in Mind”; Ruth Negga, “Macbeth”; Deirdre O’Connell, “Dana H.”; Mary-Louise Parker, “How I Learned to Drive”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Billy Crystal, “Mr. Saturday Night”; Myles Frost, “MJ”; Hugh Jackman, “The Music Man”; Rob McClure, “Mrs. Doubtfire”; Jaquel Spivey, “A Strange Loop”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Sharon D Clarke, “Caroline, or Change”; Carmen Cusack, “Flying Over Sunset”; Sutton Foster, “The Music Man;” Joaquina Kalukango, “Paradise Square”; Mare Winningham, “Girl From the North Country”
Online: http://tonyawards.com
